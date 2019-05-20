NE Iowa man accused of assaulting jail staff

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A northeast Iowa man jailed in Winneshiek County is in more trouble after he allegedly fought with a jailer.

Donavon Nelson, 21, of Decorah, was charged with assault on persons in certain occupations after an incident Sunday night.

Authorities said Nelson was climbing the walls and kicking jail property in his cell that was causing injury to himself.

When jail staff arrived at the cell, Nelson allegedly pushed a staff member out of the door frame and a struggle ensued.

Nelson allegedly tried to grab the jailer’s groin area before attempting knee strikes to the same location of the jailer’s body.

Nelson was eventually pepper sprayed and was handcuffed.