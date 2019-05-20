Clear

NE Iowa man accused of assaulting jail staff

A northeast Iowa man jailed in Winneshiek County is in more trouble after he allegedly fought with a jailer.

Posted: May. 20, 2019 10:03 AM
Updated: May. 20, 2019 10:26 AM

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A northeast Iowa man jailed in Winneshiek County is in more trouble after he allegedly fought with a jailer.

Donavon Nelson, 21, of Decorah, was charged with assault on persons in certain occupations after an incident Sunday night.

Authorities said Nelson was climbing the walls and kicking jail property in his cell that was causing injury to himself.

When jail staff arrived at the cell, Nelson allegedly pushed a staff member out of the door frame and a struggle ensued.

Nelson allegedly tried to grab the jailer’s groin area before attempting knee strikes to the same location of the jailer’s body.

Nelson was eventually pepper sprayed and was handcuffed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 44°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Tracking sunshine for the start of the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking A Sunny Start to the Work Week

Image

Budget deal reached in St. Paul

Image

Austin goat show all about family

Image

Cross country bike racing takes place in Mason City

Image

New bike lockers come to Rochester

Image

Fishermen look for a bite in the 30th Annual Walleye Classic in Clear Lake

Image

Thanking retired service members

Image

Drone video: Major damage to Mason City's Mohawk Square

Image

Clear Lake's Farmers Market

Image

Drone video: Mohawk Square damage 2

Community Events