DIKE, Iowa (Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier) — Family members have sent a message to whoever burglarized a rural home in eastern Iowa: Give us back the box holding the cremated remains of our father.
For more Iowa news, click here.
The box was stolen Feb. 14 or 15 from the rural Dike home of Daniel Evanson.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that he was 65 when he died Feb. 6. His sister asked in a public Facebook post that the box be returned to his farm.
The box was decorated with a farm scene that showed a tractor and a barn.
Related Content
- NE Iowa family to thief: Give us back our dad's cremated remains
- Drug arrest in NE Iowa
- NE Iowa trail approved over opposition
- NE Iowa man facing sex abuse charge
- NE Iowa man accused of delivering heroin
- 2 injured in NE Iowa rollover crash
- Flooding closes NE Iowa state park campgrounds
- Minnesota man arrested after NE Iowa pursuit
- No prison for North Iowa mail thief
- Deferred judgment for North Iowa jewelry thief
Scroll for more content...