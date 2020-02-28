Clear

NE Iowa family to thief: Give us back our dad's cremated remains

The box was decorated with a farm scene that showed a tractor and a barn.

Posted: Feb 28, 2020 8:37 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

DIKE, Iowa (Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier) — Family members have sent a message to whoever burglarized a rural home in eastern Iowa: Give us back the box holding the cremated remains of our father.

For more Iowa news, click here. 

The box was stolen Feb. 14 or 15 from the rural Dike home of Daniel Evanson.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that he was 65 when he died Feb. 6. His sister asked in a public Facebook post that the box be returned to his farm.

The box was decorated with a farm scene that showed a tractor and a barn.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 8°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 10°
Rochester
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 3°
Waiting for the weekend warm-up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

$2 million approved for projects

Image

Schools are prepared for Coronavirus

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/27

Image

Section basketball highlights from Thursday

Image

Looking ahead to the next hunt

Image

Helping with the census

Image

Kmart lot controversy continues

Image

Visiting Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo's newest Cougar

Image

GMLOS falls in Consolation Semifinals

Community Events