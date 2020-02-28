NE Iowa family to thief: Give us back our dad's cremated remains

DIKE, Iowa (Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier) — Family members have sent a message to whoever burglarized a rural home in eastern Iowa: Give us back the box holding the cremated remains of our father.

The box was stolen Feb. 14 or 15 from the rural Dike home of Daniel Evanson.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that he was 65 when he died Feb. 6. His sister asked in a public Facebook post that the box be returned to his farm.

The box was decorated with a farm scene that showed a tractor and a barn.