WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - Authorities in northeast Iowa are asking for the public's help to nab whoever is responsible for recent burglaries.

Authorities said the burglaries have happened at TnA's Lounge in Ridgway and at Twin Springs Supper Club near Decorah.

Cash and items were taken from both locations.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone with information on either of these two cases to contact the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office. 563-382-4268.