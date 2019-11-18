NE Iowa woman who lied about medical problems convicted of theft

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A Waterloo woman has been found guilty of scamming a couple out of thousands of dollars by saying she had a kidney transplant, tumors and other medical problems.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that 47-year-old Shawn Adams, also known as Shawn Tomkins, was convicted Friday of theft and false reports.
Prosecutors say she got nearly $58,000 in aid from the Waterloo couple after telling them her tale of woe. Prosecutors say she accused one of one of them of sexually abusing her son when they discovered her scam.
In June she was sentenced in Grundy County for an unrelated theft. Prosecutors say she took people to a farm in rural Dike in December 2017, selling them items that she falsely said were hers.
