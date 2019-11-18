Clear

NE Iowa woman who lied about medical problems convicted of theft

A Waterloo woman has been found guilty of scamming a couple out of thousands of dollars by saying she had a kidney transplant, tumors and other medical problems.

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 8:46 AM

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A Waterloo woman has been found guilty of scamming a couple out of thousands of dollars by saying she had a kidney transplant, tumors and other medical problems.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that 47-year-old Shawn Adams, also known as Shawn Tomkins, was convicted Friday of theft and false reports.

Prosecutors say she got nearly $58,000 in aid from the Waterloo couple after telling them her tale of woe. Prosecutors say she accused one of one of them of sexually abusing her son when they discovered her scam.

In June she was sentenced in Grundy County for an unrelated theft. Prosecutors say she took people to a farm in rural Dike in December 2017, selling them items that she falsely said were hers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Near normal temperatures returning for the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Iowa women ready for a bucket list adventure

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Ready for a warm up? Temps could reach 50 this week!

Image

Driver shares story of assisting at crash

Image

Weather forecast 11/17

Image

Operation Christmas Child helps get gifts to people in need by filling shoe boxes

Image

RFD: Remember ice is never 100% safe

Image

Auto shops busy with last minute rush for winter tires

Image

Indoor farmers market during winter months

Image

Sewing stockings for charity

Community Events