NE Iowa State Trooper seriously injured in crash

ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa - An Iowa State Trooper was seriously injured in a crash late Thursday night.

Trooper Ted Benda was assisting the Clayton County Sheriff's Office with a call for service at around 11:30 p.m. Benda was then involved in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 51, around six miles north of Postville.

He was airlifted to Gunderson Hospital in La Crosse where he is in critical condition.

“Kevin and I extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ted Benda as well as his family, friends and law enforcement partners,” said Gov. Reynolds. “I pray for the dedicated medical team providing him care and treatment for the critical injuries he sustained in a crash last night while responding to a call and pray for a full recovery. This unfortunate incident reminds us all of the dedication and sacrifice our law enforcement officers make to keep us safe.”