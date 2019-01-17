NE Iowa Sheriff's Office issues warning to residents

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office has a warning for residents.

“The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents of a male subject that has been reported going door to door at night inquiring about residents’ insurance needs and previous claims,” the Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. “Subject has been seen wearing a snowmobile jacket, shiny dress shoes/cowboy boots and driving a car with a loud muffler.”

If anyone has any additional information they are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office, and if you feel you are in danger to call 911.