NE Iowa Catholic churches to resume services for Pentecost Sunday

DUBUQUE, Iowa – Catholic churches throughout 30 northeast Iowa counties are reopening.

Archbishop Michael O. Jackels issued a written statement that:

"I am happy to announce that starting 30-31 May 2020, Pentecost Sunday, the parishes in the Archdiocese of Dubuque are able to gather for outreach to the poor, for faith formation programs, and for the public celebration of Mass and Sacraments - Thanks be to God!"

But Archbishop Jackels also states that those who are "sick, or frail due to advanced age, or have an underlying medical condition, or nervous about getting COVID-19, shouldn’t be gathering together for any reason ... everyone will still remain dispensed from the law to participate in Mass on Sundays and holy days, until further notice, probably when a vaccine is available."

