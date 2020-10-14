Des Moines to host March Madness games in 2023

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Des Moines will host 1st and 2nd round games in the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament.

The NCAA announced Wednesday more than 450 selections of host sites for preliminary rounds and final sites of championships in Divisions I, II and III, with most to be held from 2022-23 through 2025-26. This was only the third time in its history the NCAA has conducted a site selection process like this.

“The response of our membership, host cities and local organizing committees to this process was tremendous,” says Joni Comstock, NCAA senior vice president of championships. “Thanks to their commitment, we are excited that our student-athletes will play in some of the top locations and venues in the United States.”

Drake University will be one of eight hosts for 1st and 2nd round NCAA games in 2023.

