NCAA basketball staring at financial crisis if pandemic prevents another March Madness

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) - More than 300 men's college basketball teams are preparing to start thier seasons. The question is whether the season will get to the finish line with March Madness.

The COVID-19 pandemic is mushrooming just as college basketball gets set to tip off starting Wednesday. Scrubbing last year's March Madness cost the NCAA some $375 million. Another loss like that would have ripple effects throughout college sports.

Teams are scrambling to fill their schedules and trying to be flexible for the disruptions they know will come.