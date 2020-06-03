Clear
BREAKING NEWS 3 other officers to be charged in Floyd case; Chauvin's murder charge now 2nd degree Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Authorities ID boy, 5, who was allegedly murdered by his brother in SE Minnesota Full Story

Timberwolves would not be involved in NBA season restart

League presents players with plan for 22 teams to play eight games for playoff seeding.

Posted: Jun 3, 2020 1:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

The NBA has told the National Basketball Players Association that it will present a 22-team plan for restarting the season to the league’s board of governors on Thursday, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

The teams that will be going to the ESPN Wide World Of Sports complex on the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida would play eight games to determine playoff seeding starting around July 31 before the postseason begins, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Wednesday because the league has not released its proposal publicly.

The plan, once approved, would have 13 Western Conference teams and nine Eastern Conference teams going to Disney and the cutoff being that teams must be within six games of a playoff spot at this point. Playoffs would start in August, and the NBA Finals will likely stretch into October, the person said.

The Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics already have clinched playoff spots — and, if only eight games are left, that would mean the Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets would theoretically have clinched spots as well.

The Dallas Mavericks would be virtually assured of clinching a West spot, holding a seven-game lead over eighth-place Memphis. So that would mean the Grizzlies, Portland, New Orleans, Sacramento, San Antonio and Phoenix all would be in the running for the No. 8 seed out West. In the East, Washington is six games behind No. 7 Brooklyn and 5-1/2 games behind No. 8 Orlando — so within range of triggering a play-in series.

“I’m all in from the state’s perspective,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference in Central Florida on Wednesday. “I don’t think you could find a better place than Orlando to do this. I think it’s very exciting.”

DeSantis met by phone with NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum on Tuesday. The governor also said the state helped with the plans to make a golf match last month featuring Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning — one that raised $20 million for coronavirus relief — happen. And Major League Soccer announced Wednesday a plan to restart its season in Orlando.

“Orlando really could be the epicenter of the comeback of professional sports,” DeSantis said.

For an NBA play-in series to happen to determine the No. 8 seed on either playoff bracket, the ninth-place team would have to be within four games of eighth place once the eight-game schedule of lead-in games is completed. If a play-in series occurs, it would basically be a best-of-two — where the No. 9 seed would have to win two head-to-head matchups to take over the No. 8 spot.

There would also be some jostling for playoff positioning happening in the eight-game restart. In the East, Toronto and Boston are separated by three games for the No. 2 spot and Miami, Indiana and Philadelphia are separated by two games for the No. 4 spot. Out West, the Clippers, Denver, Utah, Oklahoma City and Houston are all within four games of one another in the race for the No. 2 seed on that bracket.

There are still some elements of the restart plan that could be changed, and other matters are still being negotiated — such as how much of a percentage of their salaries that players will lose because some regular season games will be canceled. If 15% of the regular season is not played, which would be the current estimate based on the proposal, players would have to give up roughly $610 million in salary for this season.

It's also unclear what will happen to the eight teams that would not be vying for a postseason berth under the proposed format — Charlotte, Chicago, Atlanta, Detroit, New York, Cleveland, Minnesota and Golden State. If the 2020-21 NBA season doesn't start until December at the earliest, which would seem to be a very real possibility, those teams could go about nine months without playing games and some have expressed concerns over what that will mean for player development.

The NBA suspended its season March 11, becoming the first of the U.S. major pro leagues to do so after it became known that Utah's All-Star center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. The list of NBA players who were known to test positive eventually grew to 10 — not all were identified — and Commissioner Adam Silver said that the actual total was even higher.

The ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex is a 255-acre campus with multiple arenas that could host games simultaneously and has been home to, among other things, the Jr. NBA World Championship in recent years. ESPN is primarily owned by Disney, one of the NBA’s broadcast partners.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 25508

Reported Deaths: 1082
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin8591627
Ramsey3128133
Stearns204213
Nobles15525
Anoka144171
Dakota136859
Washington65832
Olmsted65011
Kandiyohi5041
Rice4672
Scott4422
Clay43029
Mower3542
Wright3272
Todd3270
Sherburne2532
Carver2222
Benton1783
Steele1640
Blue Earth1450
Martin1325
Freeborn1300
St. Louis11814
Pine890
Nicollet8810
Unassigned8310
Winona8015
Watonwan770
Cottonwood760
Carlton750
Crow Wing722
Otter Tail700
Goodhue693
Lyon651
Chisago621
Polk612
Itasca5510
Dodge530
Chippewa511
Morrison480
Meeker450
Douglas440
Le Sueur441
Becker410
Jackson400
Murray390
McLeod370
Isanti350
Waseca260
Rock220
Mille Lacs201
Faribault200
Swift190
Pennington190
Wabasha180
Fillmore171
Beltrami160
Brown162
Sibley160
Cass132
Norman130
Kanabec121
Pipestone120
Marshall120
Wilkin113
Aitkin110
Wadena100
Koochiching90
Pope90
Big Stone80
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Yellow Medicine60
Redwood60
Renville50
Red Lake40
Grant40
Traverse40
Hubbard30
Lac qui Parle30
Clearwater30
Houston20
Roseau20
Lake10
Kittson10
Stevens10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 19986

Reported Deaths: 561
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4342133
Woodbury278636
Black Hawk175945
Linn95879
Dallas92424
Marshall89816
Buena Vista8521
Johnson6169
Wapello61013
Muscatine55841
Crawford5302
Tama40527
Scott36510
Dubuque35020
Louisa34611
Sioux2870
Pottawattamie2738
Jasper26117
Washington1908
Wright1880
Warren1440
Plymouth1352
Allamakee1204
Story1191
Mahaska9710
Poweshiek908
Henry722
Bremer696
Boone670
Des Moines661
Clinton641
Clarke620
Taylor580
Guthrie533
Cedar491
Hamilton440
Benton431
Webster431
Monroe385
Jones370
Shelby370
Iowa340
Marion340
Jefferson340
Osceola340
Clayton343
Buchanan330
Cherokee320
Madison302
Cerro Gordo291
Lee270
Fayette270
Monona250
Davis250
Harrison250
Dickinson250
Winneshiek240
Lyon240
Sac210
Grundy200
Lucas191
Mills190
Humboldt191
Floyd191
Emmet180
Clay180
Butler171
Delaware171
Hardin170
Hancock160
Ida140
Keokuk140
Page140
Appanoose143
Greene130
Kossuth130
Audubon131
Pocahontas130
Franklin130
Cass120
Carroll120
Chickasaw120
Howard120
Jackson120
Winnebago110
Union100
Van Buren90
Adair90
Montgomery80
Adams70
Palo Alto70
Fremont40
Ringgold40
Mitchell40
Calhoun30
Worth30
Unassigned30
Wayne10
Decatur10
Rochester
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Mason City
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
More sun today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Armed with Unity rally in Rochester

Image

Armed with Unity rally at Rochester Government Center

Image

Nellie's on 3rd opens for outdoor seating

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Calm Wednesday, more storms possible for Thursday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Peaceful Protest in Albert Lea

Image

MN Senate focusing on Covid-19 in care homes

Image

Storm Chasing Wrap With Sean Macaday

Image

Rochester Athletic Club offering outdoor fitness classes

Community Events