NAWIC Southeast Minnesota chapter celebrates National Women in Construction Week

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Sunday, March 7 to Saturday, March 13 is National Women in Construction Week. The week is aimed at highlighting women as viable and valuable members of the industry.

Women make up just over 9% of workers in construction according to 2018 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the most recent number available.

Robbie Danko, board member of the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) SE MN chapter. She's a director of business development for Boldt Construction in Rochester. To her, National Women in Construction Week is about raising awareness and having conversations around opportunity. She wants girls to know they can do what they love, and that construction is not a gendered profession.

"I think that we start having more examples of women with tool belts, carrying hammers, at drafting tables. We're a very visual society and so the more images there are of people doing jobs that anyone can do, the more accessible they become for people," she explains. She adds that she feels the Rochester community and local government is supportive of women in all endeavors, including the construction industry.

As for the pandemic, she is thankful the construction industry has been less impacted than some others. Danko explains construction companies have actually been able to help other businesses by working on projects to make their buildings and amenities more COVID-19 friendly.

If you're a woman in construction interested in learning more about the local NAWIC chapter, click here.