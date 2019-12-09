NAMI is accepting donations for their annual gift drive

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It's the season of giving and one local organization is doing their part to give back.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, creates gift bags of items donated from the community to give to patients in the hospital every year. NAMI said it's their mission to help improve the lives of people affected by mental illness. They usually give nearly 100 gift bags each year.

Some of the items they're asking for are different work books, crayons, small toiletries, socks, candy or small stuffed animals. Some items you should avoid donating are any sharp or metal objects, strings and plastic bags. "We also include little note cards of encouragement and quotes in there that people have donated and written to go along with it, explained Diana Evans.

Evans said knowing the difference they're making to the patients is unforgettable. "I think the best part is just the encouragement that we're giving to them and so often a lot of our services is that peer to peer support and knowing that you're not going through this alone - we're supporting that person and supporting each other," said Evans.

Evans said they often times receive thank you notes from the patients and some of them have actually become volunteers for the program. They're accepting donations through December 16th and then they will deliver the gifts.