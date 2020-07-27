NAMI Southeast Minnesota looks for community participation in fundraiser

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mental health services are needed now more than ever during the pandemic. That's why the National Alliance on Mental Illness wants people to participate in its major fundraiser of the year.

It's called NAMIWalks. This week, they're holding kick off events on Facebook: Tuesday, July 28 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. and Thursday, July 30 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. That's where people can create teams and get signed up for the virtual walk in September.

This year's fundraising goal is $50,000 which will go to educational platforms and one-to-one peer support.

"It is really important this year" Nami Southeast Minnesota Executive Director Sean Kinsella said. "There's greater need, more need than ever for mental health assistance. We've seen an uptick in our new cases we're opening and the peer support that we're providing."

If you'd like to participate, click here.