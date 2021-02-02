NAMI Southeast Minnesota is sharing some light on National Child Mental Health Awareness week

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Before the pandemic hit, mental health problems like depression and anxiety were on the rise in children between the age of 6 and 17, according to the CDC. That number only increased over the past year.

We all know students everywhere have gone through so many obstacles during the pandemic. Are they in school? Are they learning through the computer? Are they getting enough food? The list is endless, so of course it's taking a toll on some of the youngest minds. This week is National Child Mental Health Awareness week and the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, wants to share the meaning behind it. Kids often times don't know how to comprehend their feelings and if they do, then they might not know how to share them. The executive director of NAMI Southeast Minnesota, Sean Kinsella, explained it's up to the adults to help guide them through that.

When children feel safe and trust who they're talking to, then they're more inclined to open up. It's also important to note that bringing up an issue with a young one won't necessarily enhance that issue. "Asking someone about their mental health will not trigger them to act in an irrational manner such as with attempting suicide," explained Kinsella. "So we encourage people to have those conversations because there's no correlation between the conversation and people having further mental health issues."

During the pandemic, children are reporting feeling more alone and isolated. However, many resources have been created to help them feel safe. "Students can really reach out to their school, their teacher and get connected with the school resources," Kinsella said. "The last one of course is always letting their friends know too. that can be a safe thing to do."

The CDC stated the earlier you address any mental health issues, the earlier you can help. If you think there's something more serious going on, you're urged to reach out to your child's pediatrician.