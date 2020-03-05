Clear
NAMI Southeast Minnesota is inviting individuals to share their story to help end the stigma around mental illness

Over 43 million adults are experiencing mental illness every year, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI.

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 8:12 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Nearly 1 in every 25 adults in the United States live with a serious mental illness. Those range from bipolar disorder, anxiety and major depression to schizophrenia. While more people are beginning to have open conversations about mental health, the stigma surrounding it still stands.

NAMI Southeast Minnesota is working to end the stigma around mental illness. Thursday night, NAMI is having a workshop where volunteers who are willing to share their stories with the public can learn how to best help the community through their own experiences. Anita Ttterness said volunteers speaking out lets others know it's okay not to not always be okay. "We find that it increases people's empathy while doing that, reducing stigma and the stereotypes around mental illness and mental health conditions," explained Otterness.

Diana Evans said the public feels a sense of comfort when hearing some of these stories. "We all have a story, we all love hearing other people share about that," explained Evans. "So it's an opportunity to break down some of those stereotypes that might be involved around mental illness and have a personal side to it."

The workshop is Thursday from 4:30 until 6:30 at NAMI, which is off North Broadway in Rochester. If you're interested in attending, you can call NAMI at (507) 287-1692 to get signed up.

