NAHL cancels remaining regular season games

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – The coronavirus continues to impact sports on the daily. The North American Hockey League (NAHL) has made a season-altering decision.

After team owners and the NAHL Board of Governors met on Monday, the league announced all remaining 2019-20 regular-season games had been canceled effective immediately.

Commissioner Mark Frankenfeld said that it is a difficult time for the hockey community and that they are working on “all options to conclude the season with a Robertson Cup Championship.”

The Bruins will finish third in the NAHL Central Division. There is currently no word on whether or not there will be any playoff competition.

KIMT News 3 Sports will be speaking with the team, coaches, and staff on Tuesday.