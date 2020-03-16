KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – The coronavirus continues to impact sports on the daily. The North American Hockey League (NAHL) has made a season-altering decision.
After team owners and the NAHL Board of Governors met on Monday, the league announced all remaining 2019-20 regular-season games had been canceled effective immediately.
Commissioner Mark Frankenfeld said that it is a difficult time for the hockey community and that they are working on “all options to conclude the season with a Robertson Cup Championship.”
The Bruins will finish third in the NAHL Central Division. There is currently no word on whether or not there will be any playoff competition.
KIMT News 3 Sports will be speaking with the team, coaches, and staff on Tuesday.
Related Content
- NAHL cancels remaining regular season games
- Grizzlies' Hart signs with NAHL team
- North Iowa Bulls' Skinner signs NAHL tender
- North Iowa Bulls' Wagner signs NAHL tender
- North Iowa Bulls coach climbs to NAHL
- Newman football game canceled
- North Iowa Bulls' Poczos recalled to NAHL club
- Bruins' Almquist named NAHL Forward of the Month.
- Hawkeyes end Big Ten regular season with another loss
- NFL players approve new deal with 17-game regular season