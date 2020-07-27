NA3HL, NAHL announce season starts

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS -- The NA3HL and NAHL announced their return to play for the upcoming 2020-21 season Monday, anticipating an October start.

The NA3HL, which houses the Rochester Grizzlies will start play Oct. 2. The season will culminate in the Fraser Cup which ends April 4. The league has not announced who the Grizzlies will open up the season with.

“We are excited to be moving forward with a return to play date. Our number one priority remains returning to the ice this fall in the safest manner possible for everyone in our hockey community and we believe that October 2nd is a realistic date to achieve that goal,” said NA3HL Commissioner Blake Macnicol. “We will be closely following and monitoring the situation with the NAHL and with our hockey partners to develop the most current return to play guidelines as possible.”

The NAHL will open their season a week later on Oct. 9. Teams have already begun training camp, the Austin Bruins are holding theirs at Riverside Arena.