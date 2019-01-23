N. Federal Ave. briefly closed Wednesday afternoon in response to gas meter hit

MASON CITY, Iowa - Part of a busy street in Mason City was blocked off for a short time this afternoon.
Around 4:30 p.m., crews responded to the intersection of 15th Street and North Federal Avenue where officials say a driver slid off the intersection and struck a gas meter on the Butcher's Catering building, and as a precaution, traffic in the area was blocked.
Vicky Jensen lives nearby, and was coming home from running errands when she came across the scene, and heard a loud echoing hiss.
"It echoed off the old buildings over here across the street, and it was loud. You could hear it."
Thankfully, no residents were evacuated.
