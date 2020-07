PROTOVIN, Iowa – The Department of Natural Resources is monitoring a mystery fish kill in northeast Iowa.

The DNR says about 5,000 dead fish were seen in a half-mile stretch of an unnamed tributary to Bohemian Creek on Thursday. No dead fish were observed in the creek itself.

The cause of this fish kill is undetermined. The DNR says tests for ammonia were negative and tests for pesticides will take a week to complete.

DNR staff will continue to monitor the situation.