Clear

Mysterious booming sound baffling Mason City residents

No one seems to know what is causing the late-night booms that are waking up Mason City residents.

Posted: Dec 23, 2019 11:43 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - All year long, residents have reported hearing a loud booming sound, mostly at night.

"We hear it often late at night. My husband and I are often sitting around, talking, reading and we'll hear these really extremely loud booms and we'll go 'what was that?'"

Karen Campbell is one of the many Mason City residents KIMT News 3 talked to who say they've been hearing the late night boom. The phenomenon has the River City scratching its head.
According to the Mason City Police Department, they've received many calls about the sound, but when they respond, they can't find the source.

"We’ve often wondered like what's going on behind us? Is there something over at the hospital or is it a train that's not too far away? But we've never really found out what the sounds are," said Campbell.

While there are rail yards for both Union Pacific and Canadian Pacific in Mason City, people think something else is causing the sonic oddity.

Mickie Schussler has also been curious about the random, late-night blasts.

"I called into the police department because it's really at the far west of our house, but it's the northwest of our bedroom in the wall and it's very loud so we thought it was the trains,” she said.

Her theory is it may be caused by the limestone her house is built on.  Other residents think it could be cracking caused by freezing water in the soil.

"We think maybe it breathes or shifts a little bit, because we have it and I was glad to hear other people did," said Schussler.

KIMT News 3 checked into seismic activity in Iowa. There have been no earthquakes in the state over the past year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
A Brown Christmas is on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

What's booming in Mason City?

Image

How non-profits protect themselves

Image

Take care of yourself over the holidays

Image

Amish furniture store closing

Image

Fatal buggy crash in Fillmore County

Image

Gold Kruggerand Donation

Image

Handling Holiday Waste

Image

United Way Donation

Image

Lumberyard to Become Event Center

Image

Not Too Late For Flu Shot

Community Events