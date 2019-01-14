Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

My Money - Differences between a bank and a credit union

What are the main differences?

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 1:29 PM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 1:46 PM

What are the main differences? Find out here. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Icy travel and parting clouds headline the next couple days.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dr. Oz - Looking at Sinusitis

Image

rachel's challenge in albert lea

Image

Rachel's challenge in albert lea

Image

JAYME CLOSS LATEST

Image

K9 and suspect killed in duluth

Image

Noon day 24 of gov shutdown

Image

Government shutdown hurting savings accounts

Image

GOV SHUTDOWN LATEST

Image

My Money - Differences between a bank and a credit union

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Community Events