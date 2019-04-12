My Happy Place looks to expand

MASON CITY, Iowa- Everybody needs a happy place to call their own. Now a local nonprofit that does just that for sick kids is extending its reach.

My Happy Place and My Happy Haven have been opening doors and brightening people’s lives for the last seven years.

In that time they have renovated 50 bedrooms for children and over 20 rooms for woman battling cancer.

Co-founder, Lisa Tan says it has been a great experience to help families in need of a smile and now it’s time to grow.

“We’re offering them a real opportunity to do something that matters,” she said. “It matters to the kids and it matters to the families.”

Branches of My Happy Place and My Happy Haven have already started in Colorado, South Dakota and Lisa will soon be traveling to Indiana to help with a room.