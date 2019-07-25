Music stars perform at the Olmsted County Free Fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One of the big attractions at the Olmsted County Free Fair is the live entertainment. There are some familiar names taking the stage at the grandstand this year.

Country star Lee Brice and Hip Hop star Nelly both performed.

"Lee Brice concert. We're big country music fans. Girls night, having a couple drinks, beautiful weather," said Maria Witter.

"I was just super pumped. We don't get very many concerts in Rochester so when we get them I like to take advantage," Witter said.

Fair organizers say the star power at the fair not only signifies the growth of the city, and more.

"I think it signifies the growth of this fair. A lot of people think county fair and they think of some more simplistic stuff. But we are one of the biggest fairs out there. And in Rochester we are the biggest and oldest event in town," said Fair Director Brandon Helgeson.