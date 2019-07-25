Clear
BREAKING NEWS North Iowa mass murderer and drug kingpin to be executed in 2020 Full Story

Music stars perform at the Olmsted County Free Fair

Lee Brice and Nelly took the stage at the grandstand.

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 6:43 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One of the big attractions at the Olmsted County Free Fair is the live entertainment. There are some familiar names taking the stage at the grandstand this year.

Country star Lee Brice and Hip Hop star Nelly both performed.

"Lee Brice concert. We're big country music fans. Girls night, having a couple drinks, beautiful weather," said Maria Witter.

"I was just super pumped. We don't get very many concerts in Rochester so when we get them I like to take advantage," Witter said.

Fair organizers say the star power at the fair not only signifies the growth of the city, and more.

"I think it signifies the growth of this fair. A lot of people think county fair and they think of some more simplistic stuff. But we are one of the biggest fairs out there. And in Rochester we are the biggest and oldest event in town," said Fair Director Brandon Helgeson.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Showers move in this evening, more storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

FIGHT AT FAIR

Image

Autocross At Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

Helicopter Rides At The Fair

Image

Big Names At The Fair

Image

North Iowa Mass Murderer And Drug Kingpin To Be Executed In 2020

Image

Family Safety Plans at the Fair

Image

Favorite Fair Memories

Image

Getting Ready for the Demolition Derby

Image

The Horse and Rider Bond

Image

Nitrate Testing at Fair

Community Events