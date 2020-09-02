Music in the Med City: Sidewalk Sessions Support Local Artists, Businesses

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Live music is back in the Med City.

With the pandemic causing the cancellation of major music events like Thursdays Downtown and Down by the Riverside, organizers are hoping to make up for lost time with a series of small performances.

"Music is a hallmark of summer in Rochester, and we're glad to bring it back in some way for these last few beautiful months of September and October," said Holly Masek, Executive Director of the Rochester Downtown Alliance.

They're called Sidewalk Sessions, and organizers say they are intended to be enjoyed as a passive experience as you walk through the city, rather than a full concert where people gather en masse.

"You should enjoy this feeling of discovery, this kind of casual stroll through an activated downtown," Masek continued.

Masek says she hopes these small performances will draw people to downtown, where they will be able to shop and visit local businesses. She also encourages everyone attending to make sure to practice social distancing, and of course, wear a mask.

Sidewalk Series performances will be happening every Monday through Friday from 12p.m through 1p.m. at Peace Plaza and Central Park, as well as from 5:30 to 6:30p.m. at Residences of Old City Hall.