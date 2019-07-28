Clear

Music community comes together for one of its own

A benefit concert was held at Pure Rock Studios on Sunday to help Brandon Evans rebuild his life after flooding.

Posted: Jul 28, 2019 10:52 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Brandon Evans fixes musical instruments for a living and lost his entire business to flooding in early July. 

Water seeped into his home and ruined the equipment he uses to fix instruments for musicians all over Southeastern Minnesota. 

After a GoFundMe page was started, the music community is continued to help Evans rebuild. 

On Sunday, a band called, My Grandma's Cardigan, helped organize a benefit concert for Evans at Pure Rock Studios. Local businesses also donated food and items for a raffle to help him get back on his feet. 

Evans is grateful for all the unexpected help. 

"When it first happened, I was 100% sure I was going to be done, and I wasn't going to be able to do it agin. So, to have everyone come together for us, is...hard to put into words," he said. 

Evans said he is hopeful he will be able to open up part of his business and start fixing small instruments within the week. But he still needs more time and money before he's able to be fully back open for business. 

While he rebuilds, he's also bracing for more severe weather. 

"Obviously, it's kind of in the back of our mind now, that it could happen again," he said.  "So,  in rebuilding the shop, we're trying to keep that in mind and trying to be ready for it if something happens again, so that way, it's not so damaging."

