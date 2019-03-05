Clear
Music Man Square would benefit from River City Renaissance Project

Posted: Mar. 5, 2019 10:55 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- Over the years Music Man Square in Mason City has struggled with making ends meet and those in charge say that’s because they don’t get any help.
The River City Renaissance project would change that for the iconic museum. According to the executive director most museums are run by nonprofits and don’t generate a lot of income, including Music man Square. But if they can sign an agreement with Gatehouse Capital they’d be getting a steady income through renting out the conference center in the hotel.
“We have quite a large utility bill in a 35 square foot building; a lot of it would go towards that,” said Elizabeth Allison, the Executive Director. “We also have to insure all of the instruments in the collections in the buildings as well as casualty insurance.”
While the museum will stay inside Music Man Square they’ll have to put some money into it to meet the bond requirements residents voted for in 2017.

We continue to track below average temps and a messy weekend ahead.
