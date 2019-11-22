Music Man Square debuts new Christmas look

MASON CITY, Iowa - Music Man Square is ready for the holidays. The turn of the century storefronts are all decorated for Christmas and there's plenty of trees that are chock full of ornaments.



On Friday night, they held their Holiday Premiere event to invite folks to come on down and take in all the Christmas wonder for themselves. Food and drink were plentiful as guests took in this first sign that Christmas is on its way. There was also holiday music and a silent auction.



Trees were decorated by volunteers and local businesses. Proceeds from the gala are going to the Music Man Square, who are trying to match a grant by the Meredith Willson Foundation in California.

If you missed out on Friday's event, don't worry. Admission to Music Man Square is free all through the month of December.