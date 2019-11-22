Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Music Man Square debuts new Christmas look

On Friday night, the square held a gala with food and entertainment to show off the decorated trees.

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 9:08 PM
Posted By: Nicklaus Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Music Man Square is ready for the holidays. The turn of the century storefronts are all decorated for Christmas and there's plenty of trees that are chock full of ornaments.


On Friday night, they held their Holiday Premiere event to invite folks to come on down and take in all the Christmas wonder for themselves. Food and drink were plentiful as guests took in this first sign that Christmas is on its way. There was also holiday music and a silent auction.


Trees were decorated by volunteers and local businesses. Proceeds from the gala are going to the Music Man Square, who are trying to match a grant by the Meredith Willson Foundation in California.
If you missed out on Friday's event, don't worry. Admission to Music Man Square is free all through the month of December.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 13°
Sunny and cooler day for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

It's Christmas at Music Man Square

Image

Narcan saves a live at Diamond Jo

Image

Food Donations ahead of Thanksgiving

Image

Dredging Project Almost Complete

Image

Staying Healthy for the Holiday

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/22

Image

Beatles Exhibit opening at the Chateau Theatre

Image

Plastic Bags

Image

Mayo Clinic using less salt

Image

Green Bandanas for Mental Health

Community Events