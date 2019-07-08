Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Murders decline in Minnesota in 2018, but rapes increase

Murders in Minnesota decreased from 114 in 2017 to 104 in 2018. But rapes were up 9 percent in 2018.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 2:50 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A new report finds that murders decreased in Minnesota last year but rapes increased.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released the 2018 crime report Monday. The report says violent crimes — including murder, rape, robbery, human trafficking and aggravated assault — decreased by nearly 7% in 2018.

Murders in Minnesota decreased from 114 in 2017 to 104 in 2018. But rapes were up 9 percent in 2018.

Robberies and aggravated assault both declined in 2018.

Property crimes in Minnesota decreased nearly 9% in 2018. Motor vehicle theft was up for the third consecutive year. But burglary, theft and arson all declined, with arson numbers dropping to 426 in 2018, the lowest number since Minnesota started tracking arson crimes.

The report is based on data reported by local law enforcement agencies.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Rochester
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Tracking sunshine to start your weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Storms Tuesday, turning hot later this week

Image

My Money Community Spotlight: Family Promise

Image

Overnight fire at Greene lumberyard

Image

Tracking a Sunny Start to the Work Week

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Sunny skies Monday, rain chances return Tuesday

Image

Two North Iowa sisters raise butterflies

Image

North Iowa Youth Center celebrates 21 years

Image

Charley Western Trail replacement bridge update

Image

People in Rochester celebrate the World Cup win

Image

Summer camp builds lasting change in Pine Island

Community Events