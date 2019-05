Murder trial delayed in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The trial in a fatal shooting has been pushed back toward the end of 2019.

Sao Yim Jr., 25 of Rochester, is accused of 2nd degree murder and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. Authorities say Yim shot to death Ahmed Muafaq Abdulhu Al Naddf on March 12, 2018.

Yim’s trial was scheduled to begin on May 13 but has now been delayed until November 12.