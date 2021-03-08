Rochester murder suspect booked into the Olmsted County jail

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A fugitive murder suspect is now in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

Ty’Jhuan Davis Anderson, 21, was booked into the jail at 11 am Monday on charges of 2nd-degree murder and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.

Anderson is accused in the fatal shooting of Mikayal Gordon, 18 of Rochester. Gordon was killed and a 20-year-old man was critically wounded in an Oct. 30, 2020, shooting at apartments in the 900 block of 41st St. NW. in Rochester.

Anderson was caught Friday in Hennepin County by the U.S. Marshals Service.