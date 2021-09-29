Murder rates in Minnesota up by 58%

SOUTHEAST, Minn. - From 2019 to 2020, the rate of murder in America went up by 30 percent.

This is the largest increase the nation has ever seen.

From 2019 to 2020, murders committed in Minnesota went up by 58 percent.

75 percent of these were committed with a gun.

Olmsted County's Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said his two pieces of advice to people who want to be responsible gun owners are to be aware that guns don't always protect people and owning a gun is a liability, so he urges these individuals to be comfortable and confident both in their heads and in their hearts.

Mom Demand Action is an organization founded in fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence.

Co-leader of the Minnesota Chapter of Moms Demand Action Molly Leutz shared her thoughts on the impact of these staggering statistics on a community.

"These are shocking numbers," said Leutz. "And I think it's always important when we're talking about these numbers to remember that these are all people. That these are people with families, that these are people with friends, and these are people where the trauma of these deaths and these high numbers of homicides and gun homicides. It's really a ripple effect to our communities and the trauma that it inflicts is so much bigger than even these numbers."