Clear
BREAKING NEWS Murder charges filed in Mower County against man accused of killing his 2-year-old daughter Full Story
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Murder charges filed in Mower County against man accused of killing his 2-year-old daughter

Dariaz Higgins (left) and Noelani Robinson.

On March 15, 2019, a passerby discovered the body of a child wrapped in a blanket in the east ditch north of the intersection of Highway 218 and Highway 30 in Steele County.

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 10:39 AM
Updated: Mar 5, 2020 10:52 AM

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Murder charges have been filed in Mower County against Dariaz Higgins, accused of killing his two-year-old daughter.

Higgins is in the Milwaukee County Jail on first-degree murder charges in the death of the child’s mother, Sierra Robinson.

On March 15, 2019, a passerby discovered the body of a child wrapped in a blanket in the east ditch north of the intersection of Highway 218 and Highway 30 in Steele County.

For more on the case, click here. 

The body was later identified as Noelani Robinson.

Higgins and the 2-year-old child had been at the Rodeway Inn Motel in Austin from Feb. 6 to about March 10 in 2019.

Community holds a memorial for the 2-year-old girl. 

“The defendant indicated that he was at the Rodeway Inn Motel and Victim A fell off the toilet and subsequently died. The defendant said he wrapped Victim A’s body in blankets and left her on the motel room floor by the bed for a couple of days,” according to court documents.

"The autopsy determined that Victim A died from non-accidental blunt force trauma. Victim A suffered multiple blunt force injuries to her head, scleral hemorrhaging, conjunctival petechiae and brain hemorrhages. There were also multiple blunt force injuries to Victim A’s extremities. The cause of Victim A’s death was blunt force trauma to her head. The injuries that contributed to Victim A’s death did not match the defendant’s version of events."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
A busy Thursday - tracking rain, winds, and cloudy skies
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Share your Story with NAMI

Image

Kasson Theater now has new owner

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: A look at our busy weather Thursday

Image

Wednesday's section and state basketball highlights

Image

SAW: Patrick Kennedy

Image

Sean Weather 3/4 2

Image

North Iowa voters say "YES"

Image

Big voter turnout for first MN primary

Image

New location for RPS school being considered

Community Events