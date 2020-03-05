Murder charges filed in Mower County against man accused of killing his 2-year-old daughter

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Murder charges have been filed in Mower County against Dariaz Higgins, accused of killing his two-year-old daughter.

Higgins is in the Milwaukee County Jail on first-degree murder charges in the death of the child’s mother, Sierra Robinson.

On March 15, 2019, a passerby discovered the body of a child wrapped in a blanket in the east ditch north of the intersection of Highway 218 and Highway 30 in Steele County.

The body was later identified as Noelani Robinson.

Higgins and the 2-year-old child had been at the Rodeway Inn Motel in Austin from Feb. 6 to about March 10 in 2019.

Community holds a memorial for the 2-year-old girl.

“The defendant indicated that he was at the Rodeway Inn Motel and Victim A fell off the toilet and subsequently died. The defendant said he wrapped Victim A’s body in blankets and left her on the motel room floor by the bed for a couple of days,” according to court documents.

"The autopsy determined that Victim A died from non-accidental blunt force trauma. Victim A suffered multiple blunt force injuries to her head, scleral hemorrhaging, conjunctival petechiae and brain hemorrhages. There were also multiple blunt force injuries to Victim A’s extremities. The cause of Victim A’s death was blunt force trauma to her head. The injuries that contributed to Victim A’s death did not match the defendant’s version of events."

