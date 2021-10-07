Murder charge filed in downtown Mason City homicide; man held on $1M bond

MASON CITY, Iowa - After being held on lesser charges, a murder charge was filed Thursday against a Chicago man for a shooting last weekend that left a 35-year-old Garner man dead.

Jelani Faulk, 25, is being held on $1M bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

According to court documents, Faulk "deliberately, and with premeditation repeatedly discharged a firearm at another" at around 1:13 a.m. on Oct. 3.

The victim, Christopher Tucker, suffered numerous gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries.

Faulk was shot during the incident by responding officer Noah Friese.

Friese was in the area at the time of the shooting and identified two males who were running at him following Tucker being shot.

Friese ordered the subjects, Faulk and 24-year-old Kristopher Keys, of Dubuque, to the ground. Keys complied with the officer's commands while Fault pointed a handgun at the officer.

Friese then shot Faulk, who was hospitalized prior to being taken into jail.