Murder charge for body found in rural Floyd County

DES MOINES, Iowa – A murder charge is filed over a body found in rural Floyd County.

Armando Adame III is accused of 1st degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Michael Bruce Johns.

Johns was reported missing to the Grundy Center Police Department on October 26, 2017. An investigation indicated foul play was involved in Johns’ disappearance. A body was then found near 290th Street and Shadow Avenue in Floyd County on December 1, 2017. The body was identified as Johns and it was determined he was killed by a shotgun blast to the head.

Adame was arrested on December 7, 2017, in Black Hawk County on a federal warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty in Cedar Rapids Federal Court on May 10, 2018, and was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison. Adame was behind bars when he was charged with Johns’ murder on Tuesday.

This case was a joint investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, the Waterloo Police Department, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner, the Floyd County Attorney’s Office, the Grundy County Attorney’s Office, and the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office.