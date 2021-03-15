Murder charge filed over shooting in 'George Floyd Square'

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hennepin County prosecutors have filed charges in the shooting death of a man at the Minneapolis intersection known as George Floyd Square, where Floyd died in police custody last May.

Shantaello Christianson is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree riot causing death and prohibited person in possession of a firearm in the killing of 30-year-old Imaz Wright of Minneapolis. Authorities say Wright was standing in front of Cup Foods on the evening of March 6 when Christianson allegedly drove up in a vehicle and they began arguing.

The complaint says the 31-year-old Christianson shot Wright multiple times before driving off. Investigators say Christianson and Wright are both members of the Rolling 30′s Bloods gang but were on opposite sides of an internal gang dispute.