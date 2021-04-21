Murder charge filed in fatal southern Minnesota drug overdose

MANKATO, Minn. – A murder charge is pending after a drug overdose death in Blue Earth County.

Mankato police and Mayo Ambulance were called to the home of Travis Gustavson, 21, on February 24. Authorities say Gustavson was found unconscious by a family member and first responders could not revive him. The cause of Gustavson’s death was suspected to be a drug overdose and an investigation was launched.

Investigators say they found residue in Gustavson’s home that tested positive for heroin and fentanyl and messages and photographs exchanged between Gustavson and Max Leo Miller, 21 of Mankato, related to the sale of illegal drugs.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner eventually ruled that Gustavson’s cause of death was from mixed drug toxicity, to include fentanyl and morphine. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force arrested Miller on Wednesday and booked him into the Blue Earth County Jail for third-degree murder.