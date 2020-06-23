Murder charge filed in death of Iowa prison inmate

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — A Wisconsin man serving time at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility in Iowa was charged Tuesday with killing a fellow inmate.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports 59-year-old Thomas Andrew Daleske was found dead in his cell at about on June 14. The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death to be strangulation with blunt force injuries to the head and ruled it a homicide.

Investigators allege that inmate Eric Todd Hall had been inside Daleske’s cell shortly before the body was discovered. The 44-year-old inmate from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, was charged with first-degree murder in Daleske's death.