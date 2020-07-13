Clear

Murder charge filed for shooting near Des Moines bar

Two women were shot but survived.

Posted: Jul 13, 2020 7:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Detectives have charged a man with murder in the June 28 shooting death of another man outside a Des Moines area bar.

Polk County sheriff’s deputies charged 35-year-old Gordon Jerome Johnson with first-degree murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Johnson, of Des Moines, was held in the Polk County Jail. Johnson was charged in the death of 29-year-old Sir William Beckish, a chef and former restaurant owner.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. as a large crowd gathered outside the Karma Bar, just north of the Des Moines. Deputies who had been called by the bar’s staff heard gunshots and then found Beckish had been wounded. He was taken to a hospital but died.

Two woman also suffered gunshot wounds but survived.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 42281

Reported Deaths: 1540
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin13568791
Ramsey5256233
Dakota271396
Stearns252319
Anoka2422111
Nobles16886
Washington128341
Olmsted127620
Mower9832
Rice8848
Scott8814
Clay61338
Kandiyohi5931
Blue Earth5752
Wright5395
Carver4942
Todd4032
Sherburne3695
Lyon3442
Freeborn3130
Watonwan2710
Steele2471
Benton2393
St. Louis23516
Nicollet20612
Martin1755
Winona14415
Goodhue1428
Cottonwood1410
Le Sueur1321
Otter Tail1141
Crow Wing11312
Pine1130
Chisago1101
McLeod1030
Dodge970
Carlton940
Polk903
Unassigned8838
Isanti830
Murray820
Chippewa811
Waseca780
Pipestone744
Douglas730
Itasca7112
Becker660
Morrison661
Meeker641
Faribault620
Sibley582
Jackson570
Pennington540
Beltrami530
Brown462
Mille Lacs402
Wabasha390
Renville372
Fillmore360
Rock340
Swift331
Grant320
Houston320
Yellow Medicine310
Roseau280
Redwood250
Wilkin223
Koochiching211
Norman210
Cass192
Lincoln190
Big Stone170
Kanabec171
Wadena170
Aitkin160
Marshall160
Clearwater130
Mahnomen131
Pope130
Stevens110
Hubbard100
Lake90
Traverse60
Lac qui Parle50
Red Lake40
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 35313

Reported Deaths: 751
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk7538185
Woodbury334644
Black Hawk251959
Buena Vista173811
Johnson14798
Dallas140931
Linn139983
Marshall110019
Scott108410
Dubuque97823
Story8726
Pottawattamie83513
Wapello71531
Muscatine69345
Crawford6813
Sioux5050
Tama48729
Webster4285
Wright3991
Louisa36713
Jasper35417
Plymouth3525
Warren3331
Cerro Gordo3171
Dickinson3063
Washington2569
Hamilton2021
Boone1721
Clay1501
Clarke1443
Allamakee1384
Clinton1381
Mahaska11917
Shelby1190
Carroll1171
Bremer1167
Poweshiek1138
Franklin1120
Pocahontas1091
Des Moines1022
Emmet970
Cedar961
Henry933
Hardin920
Cherokee851
Marion850
Floyd822
Taylor810
Guthrie784
Monona780
Benton751
Jones721
Butler702
Osceola690
Sac680
Buchanan651
Calhoun652
Iowa631
Jefferson630
Harrison620
Hancock611
Jackson610
Humboldt601
Lyon600
Fayette590
Delaware561
Madison552
Lee542
Mills530
Palo Alto530
Monroe527
Clayton503
Winneshiek500
Grundy470
Mitchell460
Winnebago440
Davis431
Union430
Kossuth420
Howard370
Lucas354
Unassigned350
Chickasaw310
Greene310
Cass300
Worth250
Ida230
Keokuk231
Appanoose223
Page220
Van Buren210
Audubon181
Adair170
Ringgold161
Montgomery152
Decatur130
Fremont110
Wayne110
Adams80
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Mason City
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Monday finishes strong with storms on the way for Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sen. Smith Highlights Health Inequalities

Image

School district weighs back to school options

Image

Reopening Day Services for people with disabilities

Image

Mask Policy at Mason City airport - encouraged not required

Image

Testing site convergence

Image

Reopening Day Services For People With Disabilities

Image

Testing Site in Olmsted County

Image

Dave Noon Wx 7-13

Image

Mental health resources

Image

Dave Main Wx 6:30a 7/13

Community Events