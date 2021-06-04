Murder charge dropped in Rochester drug death

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A murder charge has been dismissed in a Rochester drug death.

Lam Mathaing Yieb, 23 of Rochester, was arrested and charged with third degree murder in April. He was accused of supplying the drugs in a fatal overdose on February 4 in the 600 block of 4th Avenue NW.

An autopsy says the male victim died from the combined toxic effects of fentanyl and cocaine.

Yieb was booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $150,000 bond and had a court hearing scheduled for Tuesday, but the charge against him has now been dropped. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office told the court there was insufficient evidence to prove Yieb’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.