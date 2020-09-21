Murder and car theft drove Minnesota's crime rate up in 2019

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Crime was on the rise across Minnesota in 2019.

The state’s Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released the 2019 Uniform Crime Report. Murder, robbery, and aggravated assault were all up from 2018 with Minnesota’s 117 murders being the highest number in four years.

Property crimes also increased by 5.2 percent overall, mostly driven by the continued surge in motor vehicle thefts around the state. There were 11,410 car thefts in Minnesota in 2019 and those crimes have increased substantially every year since the state had 7,921 motor vehicle thefts in 2015.

“The best way to respond to the increasing rate of crime in Minnesota is for police and the communities they serve to work together,” says DPS Commissioner John Harrington. “21st Century policing methods will help us work to prevent crime and keep the peace in our One Minnesota.”

Local law enforcement agencies must report their crime data each year to the state.

Minnesota agencies reported 37 use-of-force incidents.

• 11 during which a person died

• 11 incidents resulting in a person being unconscious

• 7 gunshot injury incidents

• 6 non-injury incidents

• 2 resulting in serious injury requiring medical attention

Agencies reported the following race information for use-of-force incidents.

• White (16)

• Black (13)

• American Indian (3)

• Asian (2)

• Unknown/Not Reported (2)

• Pending Further Investigation (1)

To see the full 2019 Uniform Crime Report for Minnesota, click here.