Mural project to create employment and art throughout Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Starting today the City of Rochester will see art pop up on local buildings. It’s an effort to get artists back to work while also making the city more vibrant.

The project is a partnership with the city and RNeighbors.All the murals will have a theme of community, joy and togetherness.

There are 15 artists who have been selected to pain at several locations across the city.

Grant amounts from CARES Act funding will be provided based on the square footage of the mural with compensation ranging from $1,500 to $4,000.

It’s funds Mary Beth Magyar says can make a big difference for artists like her.

Magyar explained, “Art is one of those things people want in their lives but it's one of the first things they need to let go of when they're struggling to pay rent and put food on the table so it's difficult to make a living when you're relying on people's extra income in a time where there's not a lot of extra.”

Locations include the Grey Duck Theatre, Little Thistle, and Cook Park.

The artists have until November 1st to complete their mural. The city hopes to then create a map for visitors to tour the finished projects.