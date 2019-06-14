Mural coming alive on Mason City business

MASON CITY, Iowa - Driving along North Federal Avenue, you may notice a summertime lake scene come to life.

The south wall of the Blue Heron Bar & Grill will soon be turned into a beautiful mural, featuring a lake setting complete with a tree and blue herons, as well as a bald eagle and other wildlife. The hope is to not only add some art to the area, but also attract more business.

Don Murl, a former tattoo artist, is the painter, and hopes he can help beautify the neighborhood, as well as Mason City as a whole, by adding a pop of color.

"Driving through town is kind of boring. You have a lot of brick buildings, a lot of older brick buildings, that aren't fun to look at. When you throw a lake scenery on a brick building, it grabs everybody's attention."

Depending on the weather, he hopes to complete it by next week. While it's not yet complete, it's already getting some attention.

"I've already had three different business owners contact me since I started this project, and I've only worked on it one day so far. It's grabbing people's attention definitely."

Blue Heron owner Vickie Lau is planning on adding a mural to the north wall as well.