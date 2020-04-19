Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Police: Man posing as officer kills 13 in Canada shooting

The suspect was identified as Gabriel Wortman and authorities said he disguised himself as a police officer at one point and made his car look like a Royal Canadian Mounted Police cruiser.

Posted: Apr 19, 2020 2:45 PM
Updated: Apr 19, 2020 6:22 PM
Posted By: By ROB GILLIES Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — A man wearing a police uniform went on a shooting rampage as he drove around the Canadian province of Nova Scotia on Sunday, killing 13 people, including a police officer. Officials said the suspected shooter was also dead.

Several of the dead were found inside and outside one home in the small, rural town of Portapique, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) north of Halifax late Saturday. Police began advising residents of the town — already on lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic — to lock their doors and stay in their basements. Several homes in the area were set on fire as well.

Police identified the man believed to be the shooter as Gabriel Wortman, 51, who was thought to live part-time in Portapique. Authorities said he disguised himself as a police officer in uniform at one point and made his car look like a Royal Canadian Mounted Police cruiser.

Wortman was arrested by the RCMP at a gas station in Enfield, just outside Halifax. Police later announced that he had died.

“This is one of the most senseless acts of violence in our province’s history,” said Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil. He said it was an additional “heavy burden” amid efforts to contain the new coronavirus.

RCMP spokesman Daniel Brien confirmed that 13 people had been killed as had the shooter. He said he could not rule out that the death toll could still rise. Already, that makes it one of the worst shootings in Canadian history.

Mass shootings are relatively rare in Canada. The country overhauled its gun-control laws after the country’s worst mass shooting in 1989, when gunman Marc Lepine killed 14 women and himself at Montreal’s Ecole Polytechnique college. It is now illegal to possess an unregistered handgun or any kind of rapid-fire weapon. Canada also requires training, a personal risk assessment, two references, spousal notification and criminal record checks to purchase a weapon.

“We believe it to be one person who is responsible for all the killings and that he alone moved across the northern part of the province and committed what appears to be several homicides,” RCMP Chief Superintendent Chris Leather said.

Police have not provided a motive for the attack, but Leather said many of the victims did not know the shooter.

“That fact that this individual had a uniform and a police car at his disposal certainly speaks to it not being a random act,” Leather said.

Leather said they would investigate whether the attack had anything to do with the coronavirus pandemic but no link has been found thus far.

The dead officer was identified as Constable Heidi Stevenson, a mother of two and a 23-year veteran of the force. Another officer was also injured.

Leather said at point there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and police. There were half a dozen police vehicles at the scene of a gas station where the suspect was shot. Yellow police tape surrounded the gas pumps, and a large silver-colored SUV was being investigated.

Police said earlier Sunday the suspect was driving a car that looked like a police vehicle and was wearing a police uniform, but later said he was “believed to be driving a small, silver Chevrolet SUV.” They said he is not an RCMP employee or officer.

Cpl. Lisa Croteau, a spokeswoman with the provincial force, said police received a call about “a person with firearms” at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday and the investigation “evolved into an active shooting investigation.”

“My heart goes out to everyone affected in what is a terrible situation,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Christine Mills, a resident of the area, said it had been a frightening night for the small town, with armed officers patrolling the streets. In the morning, helicopters flew overhead searching for the suspect. “It’s nerve-wracking because you don’t know if somebody has lost their mind and is going to beat in your front door," she said.

Tom Taggart, a lawmaker who represents the Portapique area in the Municipality of Colchester, said the quiet community has been shaken.

“This is just an absolutely wonderful, peaceful quiet community and the idea that this could happen in our community is unbelievable,” Taggart said by phone from his home in nearby Bass River.

A Gabriel Wortman is listed as a denturist — a person who makes dentures — in the city of Dartmouth, near Halifax, according to the Denturist Society of Nova Scotia website. A suspect photo issued by the RCMP appears to be of the same person seen in video footage being interviewed about dentures by CTV Atlantic in 2014.

Mills also said that Wortman was known locally as someone who divided his time between a residence in Halifax and a residence in Portapique.

Taggart said he didn’t know Wortman well, but spoke to him a few times when he telephoned about municipal issues.

Taggart described knowing Wortman’s “lovely big home” on Portapique Beach Road.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2356

Reported Deaths: 143
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin92475
Ramsey1969
Olmsted1943
Dakota1166
Washington944
Anoka932
Winona6110
Nobles600
Clay552
St. Louis489
Martin394
Carlton360
Freeborn340
Mower270
Wright251
Scott251
Blue Earth230
Le Sueur220
Goodhue190
Crow Wing190
Dodge180
Stearns160
Carver140
Sherburne130
Pine100
Fillmore100
Steele90
Wilkin92
Rice81
Wabasha80
Chisago71
Brown71
Nicollet72
Cottonwood60
Otter Tail60
Isanti50
Lyon50
Beltrami50
Faribault40
Norman40
Benton40
Watonwan40
Unassigned40
Cass40
Rock30
Polk30
Renville30
McLeod30
Waseca30
Yellow Medicine30
Clearwater30
Murray30
Meeker30
Traverse20
Todd20
Lincoln20
Kandiyohi20
Jackson20
Douglas20
Itasca20
Pipestone20
Houston10
Aitkin10
Big Stone10
Becker10
Koochiching10
Lac qui Parle10
Redwood10
Red Lake10
Kittson10
Morrison10
Mille Lacs11
Sibley10
Marshall10
Mahnomen10
Swift10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2902

Reported Deaths: 75
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn39525
Polk33313
Johnson2853
Louisa2122
Muscatine2074
Black Hawk1921
Tama1876
Scott1593
Marshall1550
Washington1185
Dallas450
Dubuque441
Clinton410
Woodbury370
Jasper360
Allamakee363
Henry271
Bremer260
Cedar260
Benton231
Story180
Warren180
Pottawattamie181
Jones140
Cerro Gordo140
Harrison130
Iowa120
Des Moines110
Poweshiek101
Shelby90
Plymouth80
Buchanan80
Van Buren80
Mahaska80
Clayton71
Sioux70
Unassigned70
Wapello60
Monona60
Winneshiek60
Crawford61
Fayette60
Boone60
Lyon50
Jackson40
Page40
Marion40
Grundy40
Guthrie40
Jefferson40
Howard40
Osceola30
Clay30
Webster30
Keokuk30
Lee30
Hancock30
Madison31
Chickasaw30
Buena Vista20
Appanoose22
Clarke20
Hardin20
Hamilton20
Mills20
Winnebago20
Delaware20
Mitchell20
Worth10
Wright10
Union10
Taylor10
Carroll10
Cass10
Adair10
Dickinson10
Franklin10
Greene10
Butler10
Kossuth10
Montgomery10
Audubon10
Rochester
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Mason City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 46°
Austin
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
A chance for rain/storms Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Social distancing while fishing

Image

Sean Weather 4/18

Image

Call for Minnesotans to make masks

Image

Pappajohn Center discussing financial assistance options

Image

Albert Lea firefighters use Zoom for training

Image

Sean Weather 4/18

Image

Sean Weather 4/17 2

Image

Hormel Union seeking PPE

Image

Rochester City Council debates rolling back pay raise

Image

Gov. Walz allows outdoor recreation

Community Events