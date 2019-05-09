Multiple thefts land a Rochester man in jail

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Three arrests in a week results in two months in jail for a Rochester man.
Justin Thurmon Keltner, 41, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of gross misdemeanor theft and was sentenced to 60 days in the Olmsted Adult Detention Center and two years of supervised probation. Keltner must also pay $415 in restitution.
Rochester police say Keltner jumped over the front desk at the Guest House Inn Suites and took some money. That happened on April 9, 2019, and police say Keltner had been arrested for stealing a purse and a wallet that same week. Prosecutors decided to combine the crimes into a single charge.
