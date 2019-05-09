Clear

Multiple thefts land a Rochester man in jail

Police say he stole a purse, wallet, and hotel cash in just a few days.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 1:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Three arrests in a week results in two months in jail for a Rochester man.

Justin Thurmon Keltner, 41, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of gross misdemeanor theft and was sentenced to 60 days in the Olmsted Adult Detention Center and two years of supervised probation. Keltner must also pay $415 in restitution.

Rochester police say Keltner jumped over the front desk at the Guest House Inn Suites and took some money. That happened on April 9, 2019, and police say Keltner had been arrested for stealing a purse and a wallet that same week. Prosecutors decided to combine the crimes into a single charge.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Tracking another chilly and windy day followed by a great end to the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking the Return of Sunshine

Image

Southern MN schools honored by as 'Best Schools'

Image

Forest City library on the move

Image

Tracking A Cool & Cloudy Thursday

Image

NC Softball is back into the swing of things

Image

SAW: Danielle Johnson

Image

Responding to sexual abuse

Image

Compensating RPS workers for snow days

Image

Beto O'Rourke makes a campaign stop in Mason City

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/8

Community Events