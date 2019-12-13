Multiple shell casings found after reported gunfire in Austin; authorities asking for public's help

AUSTIN, Minn. - A vehicle was hit by a bullet and separate shell casings were found after a reported shooting late Thursday night.

Authorities responded to a firearms complaint in the 900 block of 9th Ave. SE at 11 p.m.

Officers located shell casings in the street belonging the separate caliber of handgun ammunition.

Several witnesses said they heard gunfire.

One vehicle suffered damage from the incident.

“Officers cited an adult for driving after revocation, arrested a different adult on a probation violation, and cited a juvenile and an adult for underage alcohol consumption,” authorities said.

No arrests have been made in relation to the firearms discharge.

“We are asking for the public’s help in checking any surveillance systems they might have had operational in the area at that time and reporting any property damage they might discover to us at 507-437-9400,” authorities said.