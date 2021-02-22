Multiple search warrants lead to serious drug charges against Rochester man

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - What began in August of 2020 when authorities received word that someone was dealing large amounts of heroin has resulted in a litany of charges against a 42-year-old Rochester man.

On Thursday, investigators drafted a search warrant for the person, Sean Alexander, a vehicle and a Rochester residence.

The traffic stop occurred Friday on I-90 from Winona County into Olmsted County.

The vehicle was secured, and a search warrant was executed in the 500 block of 3rd St. NW. There, 378.5 grams of marijuana, 39 grams of heroin, digital scales, marijuana wax and paraphernalia were located.

There were 24.5 grams of suspected heroin concealed on Alexander while inside the detention center.

He is facing charges of first-degree sales and possession of a controlled substance, importing a controlled substance across state borders, introducing contraband into a correctional facility and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

The driver of the vehicle that was stopped, 20-year-old Mackenzie Schroeder, of Chatfield, was arrested for possession of heroin and importing a controlled substance across state borders.