Multiple roads closed in north Iowa due to flooding

The effect of severe thunderstorms in recent days has forced multiple road closures.

In Michell County, a portion of Highway 9 is blocked due to flooding.

In Chickasaw County, roads on closed on Highway 18 near New Hampton and Fredericksburg.

Here’s the information from the Iowa DOT:

Roads closed: Between IA 9; County Road T46 and County Road T42 (near Osage). The road is blocked due to standing water.

At County Road V18 (near Ionia). The road is blocked due to standing water.

Between County Road V48 and IA 346; US 63 (near Fredericksburg). The road is blocked due to standing water.

