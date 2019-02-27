MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Multiple people were taken by ambulance after a multi-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon.
The accident happened at Highway 16 and Highway 63 east of Grand Meadow at around 2 p.m.
A KIMT reporter on scene said three ambulances were taking people from the scene.
We will have more information as it becomes available.
Related Content
- New: Multiple people taken by ambulance after Mower County crash
- Crash sends five people to hospital in Mower County
- Five people in Mower County rollover
- Mower County fugitive sentenced
- Crash on icy I-90 in Mower County
- Nora Springs woman in Mower County crash
- Two injured in Mower County crash
- Fatal motorcycle crash in Mower County
- Mower County crash leaves car in ditch
- UPDATE: Mower County crash turns fatal
Scroll for more content...