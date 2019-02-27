Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

New: Multiple people taken by ambulance after Mower County crash

KIMT photo

Multiple people were taken by ambulance after a multi-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon.

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 2:57 PM
Updated: Feb. 27, 2019 2:58 PM

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Multiple people were taken by ambulance after a multi-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon.
The accident happened at Highway 16 and Highway 63 east of Grand Meadow at around 2 p.m.
A KIMT reporter on scene said three ambulances were taking people from the scene.
We will have more information as it becomes available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -12°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -9°
Austin
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -8°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -9°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -11°
Tracking cold temperatures and more snow chances.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

School lets out early due to concerns of possible roof collapse

Image

Travel agents see spike in spring break bookings

Image

Tracking Cold Temperatures and More Snow

Image

Baby sign language classes at Rochester Area YMCA

Image

Helping without the high? New CBD store opens in Rochester

Image

Picking up the pieces after roof collapse

Image

Snow creates long pick up lines at Rochester school

Image

Pouring out milk after the storm

Image

Playoff basketball and hockey highlights from Tuesday

Image

Power outage in Rochester

Community Events