Multiple serious injury accidents reported over the weekend in SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Multiple serious injury accidents were reported over the weekend in Olmsted County.

One happened Friday on County Rd. 3 and County Rd. 34 SW. in Salem Township where a 20-year-old suffered serious injuries.

Paris Ingebritson, 20, of Rochester, was seriously injured in the two-vehicle crash.

Another happened Sunday afternoon in the 1400 block of County Rd. 106 SE. in High Forest Township.

Salaam Alamery-Novak, 17, of Rochester, and Brishaun Kirns, 23, of St. Paul, were taken to the hospital after they struck a pothole and lost control. The vehicle rolled three times.

The third one reported was early Monday in the 8500 block of Highway 52 N. in Oronoco.

Sarah Lobue, 36, of Rochester, suffered severe injuries to her legs after she struck a deer. She was taken to St. Marys by Mayo Ambulance.