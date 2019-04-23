Clear
Multiple injuries after car/van crash in Rochester

Authorities say five people taken from the scene.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 12:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Five people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision Tuesday morning.

It happened at the intersection of 12th Street ST and 15th Avenue SE. A car and a van crashed into each other just before 11:30 am. No other details are available on the accident.

Two people in the car were not hurt but two adults and three juveniles in the van were transported from the scene with unknown injuries.

Community Events