ROCHESTER, Minn. – Five people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision Tuesday morning.
It happened at the intersection of 12th Street ST and 15th Avenue SE. A car and a van crashed into each other just before 11:30 am. No other details are available on the accident.
Two people in the car were not hurt but two adults and three juveniles in the van were transported from the scene with unknown injuries.
Related Content
- Multiple injuries after car/van crash in Rochester
- Multiple accidents, injuries reported in Olmsted Co. crashes
- Two-vehicle crash involved Rochester police car
- Woman crashes her car into Rochester business
- 1 suffers minor injuries after rollover crash in Rochester
- Crash with Injuries in Rochester - 1 Person Airlifted from Scene
- Minor injuries and citations after car crashes in Charles City
- Minor injury during semi rollover in Rochester
- Crash in downtown Rochester
- Multiple car thefts reported in Olmsed County
Scroll for more content...